Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $93.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xylem traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 7562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.20.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,958 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

