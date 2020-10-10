Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 6.5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 19,325,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 21,285,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 190,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

