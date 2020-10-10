Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Marc Ferrentino Sells 18,734 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 18,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $300,118.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,398.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Marc Ferrentino sold 1,231 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,696.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Marc Ferrentino sold 9,753 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $151,756.68.

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Ferrentino sold 2,100 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $33,810.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,846 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $82,527.38.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yext by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 515,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

