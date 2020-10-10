YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on YRC Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 770,668 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

