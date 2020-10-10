Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alexander & Baldwin.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

Several research firms have commented on ALEX. ValuEngine lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $895.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.38.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.