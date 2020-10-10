Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.74. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 68,812 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 330,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.56. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

