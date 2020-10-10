Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 332.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

