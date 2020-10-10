Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Methanex reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 229.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 473.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Methanex by 2,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

