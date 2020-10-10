Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $467,256.50. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 177.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 264,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

