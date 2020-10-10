Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.08. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. Its product candidate is VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

