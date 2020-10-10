Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth about $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,534.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.01 million, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

