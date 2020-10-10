Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $91,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

