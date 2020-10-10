Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

OVV opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $281,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $3,413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

