Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMOT. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

