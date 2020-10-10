Zacks Investment Research Lowers AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Get AstroNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a PE ratio of -112.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AstroNova by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.