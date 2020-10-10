Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

NYSE CHRA opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 58.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $133.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $85,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $86,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 460.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

