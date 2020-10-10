Zacks Investment Research Lowers DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.17.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

