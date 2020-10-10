Zacks Investment Research Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

EJTTF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.