Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

EQH stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 180.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 271,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 2,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,594,000 after buying an additional 145,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

