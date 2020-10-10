Zacks Investment Research Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Increasing expenses on account of investment in technology and efforts to introduce products might impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, over-dependence on brokered deposits as a source of funding is concerning. Further, the company's unsustainable capital-deployment activities keep us apprehensive. However, Sallie Mae has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missing in remaining. Rising net interest income, with support from higher average loans balance, might aid top-line growth. Moreover, the company's focus on deepening ties with existing customers and build new ones keeps us encouraged. Nevertheless, stretched valuation of the company is a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLM by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 439,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 21.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

