Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLSA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

TLSA opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.62 million, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 2.23. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

