Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market cap of $363.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.83.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 769,188 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,876,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 669,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 216,389 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

