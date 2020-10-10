Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NCR (NYSE:NCR) to “Strong-Buy”

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NCR is benefiting from strong demand for its software and service solutions across banking and financial services, which have somewhat offsets the adverse impact of coronavirus. Moreover, the acquisition of D3 Technology is likely to drive the top-line. Besides, in Digital First Restaurant, the company continued to see traction in Aloha Essentials. Nonetheless, coronavirus-led business disruptions are likely to hurt NCR’s near-term results. The company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance as it is still assessing the potential impacts of the pandemic, which is discouraging. Decline in ATM revenues amid coronavirus crisis also remain a headwind. Foreign exchange headwinds remain an added woe. Moreover, growing competition from companies like Diebold and Fidelity is a persistent concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get NCR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

NYSE:NCR opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.