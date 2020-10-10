Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) Trading Up 0.9%

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) shares traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46). 12,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 246,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

The company has a market cap of $243.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.74.

About Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG)

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

