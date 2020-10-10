Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Up 2.2%

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.40 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.84). Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.29.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

