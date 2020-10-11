1,000 Shares in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic LLC raised its position in XP by 1.1% during the second quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,046,000 after purchasing an additional 681,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of XP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,887,000 after buying an additional 791,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of XP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after buying an additional 776,562 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after buying an additional 1,003,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in XP by 18,065.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after buying an additional 1,806,571 shares in the last quarter.

XP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. XP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,309. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

XP (NYSE:XP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

