11,148 Shares in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Krystal Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 72.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 86,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,535. The company has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

