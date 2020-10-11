1,622 Shares in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Relx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,210,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after buying an additional 248,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Relx by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Investec upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ABN Amro cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.07. 718,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

