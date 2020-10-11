203,402 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,258,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,769. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

