2,146 Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total transaction of $1,707,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,942.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,231 shares of company stock worth $26,152,884. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $16.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,208. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.63.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

