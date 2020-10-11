22,453 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.42% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,587. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Pershing Square Tontine Company Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

