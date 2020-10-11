231,075 Shares in Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 231,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Healthcare Merger accounts for 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

HCCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,526. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Healthcare Merger Profile

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

