23,500 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,028,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 173,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

AMC Networks stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.87. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

