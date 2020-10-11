240 Shares in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 328,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,430 shares of company stock worth $91,708,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

LVGO stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -341.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

