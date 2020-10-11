2,469 Shares in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.83. 102,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.57. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,085. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

