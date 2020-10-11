358,870 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 358,870 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for approximately 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Harmony Gold Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 8,151,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. Renaissance Capital downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

