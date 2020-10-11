43,316 Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

JCI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

