7,321 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.68.

JBHT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.22. 384,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,422. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $27,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

