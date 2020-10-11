7,414 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CyrusOne by 39.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.13. 2,064,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 471.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

