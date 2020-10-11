788 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 806.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $203,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $80.57. 417,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities raised AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

