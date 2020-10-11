8,500 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 63.0% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $5,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,055,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.97. 1,335,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,811. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -353.42, a PEG ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.