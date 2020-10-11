900 Shares in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 257,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 4,557,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

