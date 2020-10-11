90,310 Shares in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 5,206,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after buying an additional 614,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,587,000 after buying an additional 1,662,872 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,780,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 710,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 16.6% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after buying an additional 381,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $18.60. 1,170,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,911. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.