94,300 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYBU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,704. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

