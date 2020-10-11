Aduro Biotech, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aduro Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $16.33 on Friday. Aduro Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

