Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.53. 671,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,230. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

