Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $27.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,510.45. 1,648,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,027.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,526.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,417.44. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

