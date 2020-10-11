Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphatec traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 42664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

ATEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,660 shares of company stock worth $617,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $622.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

