Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $2,348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.70. 4,182,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.38.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

