Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21,282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $9,203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

